Fermanagh punters are second biggest Guinness drinkers

Fermanagh folk are the second biggest Guinness drinkers in the North, it has been revealed.

Figures released by Irish marketing agency Baldwin Digital, just in time for today’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations, show there are 71 pubs selling Guinness on draught in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, which accounts for 61 pubs selling the ‘black stuff’ per 100,000 population.

The area with the highest concentration of Guinness pubs is Newry, Mourne and Down, where there are 62 pubs with Guinness on draught per 100,000 people, while the lowest is Lisburn and Castlereagh, with just 17 per 100,000. Belfast was sixth on the list, with 44.

Mark Baldwin, director and founder of Baldwin Digital Ltd, commented on the study, “With St Patrick’s Day approaching and Guinness sales soaring, it is interesting to see which areas of the country have the highest concentration of Guinness pubs.

“St. Patrick’s Day is well-known for its association with drinking culture, and pubs are important community hubs, especially in more rural areas. It is interesting that a predominately rural local authority like Fermanagh and Omagh ranks higher in the study than urban centres like Belfast.

“As the culture around drinking and health evolves, alcohol-free alternatives are becoming more widespread. Belfast ranks in the middle of the pack for regular Guinness yet top for no-alcohol Guinness, suggesting that alcohol-free drinking may be more on trend in urban areas this year.”