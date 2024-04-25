Sex offender appears on indecent child image charges

A CONVICTED sex-offender has appeared in court accused of possessing indecent child imagery and breaching a court order imposed to protect the public.

In order of alleged occurrence John Llewelyn James (55) from Henry Street, Enniskillen is alleged to have had an indecent image of a child on December 30 2022.

Then on April 19 2023, he is alleged to have failed to make an annual report under sex offender re-notification regulations by providing police with his name, home address and date of birth.

Finally on May 12 2023 James is accused of possessing an unauthorised laptop which was forbidden under the terms of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded James on continuing bail to return to court on May 13.

