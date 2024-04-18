Serious safety concerns over state of main road

THERE are fears it’s just a matter of time before there is another tragedy on the main Enniskillen to Irvinestown road, with a local family living on the route speaking out about the dangers they are witnessing daily.

The A32, as one of the main arteries in and out of the county town, is one of the busiest roads in the county. It is also the main route from Omagh and south Tyrone to the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), as well as for Fermanagh patients now having to travel to Altnagelvin in emergencies.

In the past few weeks, there have been several serious collisions on the route, including the serious crash on the Mossfield Road on Easter Sunday in which three young boys and their father were seriously injured.

Last week there was another collision further along the same route, this time on the Monalla Road, involving three vehicles.

However, while the more serious collisions have been widely covered, many more smaller incidents are happening regularly that go unreported.

A local family living off the A32 road has told the Herald they are constantly lobbying local politicians and officials on the matter, stressing the dangers they are facing in their own home due to the potential for cars crashing through the small crash barrier that is supposed to protect their property.

