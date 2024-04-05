Police warning for motorists in Enniskillen

Motorists in Enniskillen are advised of delays in the Tempo Road, Crannong Way and the Irvinestown Road following reports of an oil spillage in the area.
Drivers should reduce speed and approach with caution. Delays are likely and drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
Posted: 3:13 pm April 5, 2024