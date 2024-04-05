+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice warning for motorists in Enniskillen

Police warning for motorists in Enniskillen

Posted: 3:13 pm April 5, 2024

Motorists in Enniskillen are advised of delays in the Tempo Road, Crannong Way and the Irvinestown Road following reports of an oil spillage in the area.

Drivers should reduce speed and approach with caution. Delays are likely and drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.

Related posts:

Dodds raises ‘serious issues’ about Windsor Framework It’s the end of the Fermanagh County Show as we know it Debate and discussion at Fermanagh People’s Assembly

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:13 pm April 5, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA