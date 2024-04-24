Police appeal after Fermanagh jet ski theft

Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a Seadoo Spark Trixx Jet Ski and SBS roller trailer in the Killadeas Road area of Fermanagh.
It is believed that the Jet Ski was stolen sometime between 11th – 12th April 2024.
If you have any information or CCTV footage that may assist we would like to hear from you.
Please contact 101 and quote Police reference number 937 of 12/04/2024
Posted: 12:50 pm April 24, 2024