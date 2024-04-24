+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePolice appeal after Fermanagh jet ski theft

Police appeal after Fermanagh jet ski theft

Posted: 12:50 pm April 24, 2024
Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a Seadoo Spark Trixx Jet Ski and SBS roller trailer in the Killadeas Road area of Fermanagh. 
It is believed that the Jet Ski was stolen sometime between 11th – 12th April 2024.
If you have any information or CCTV footage that may assist we would like to hear from you.
Please contact 101 and quote Police reference number 937 of 12/04/2024

Related posts:

Time for a helping hand: Police Intelligence Fermanagh’s roads claim yet another crash victim

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:50 pm April 24, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA