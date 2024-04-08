Petrol bomb attack in Lisnaskea

Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted arson attack in Lisnaskea in the early hours of Sunday 7 April.

Inspector Taylor said, “We received a report just after 1.20am that three men in balaclavas had arrived in a dark coloured vehicle and thrown a petrol bomb at a property in Trasna Way.

“Thankfully, this failed to ignite, however, two windows were smashed at the front of the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 127 07/04/24.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.