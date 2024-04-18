+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh man guilty of historic sex offences
court

Fermanagh man guilty of historic sex offences

Posted: 10:00 am April 18, 2024

A FERMANAGH man has been found guilty of multiple historic sexual offences against a child which occurred in the Fermanagh area around 40 years ago.

Ronan Farrell, who has an address at Laurelgrove Dale, Belfast but is originally from Fermanagh, denied nine counts of indecently assaulting the male child over various dates between 1982 and 1984, but after a trial lasting just over a week the jury unanimously convicted on seven counts.

He was acquitted of a further two counts as the jury were unable to reach verdicts.

To read more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Posted: 10:00 am April 18, 2024
