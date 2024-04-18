Fermanagh man guilty of historic sex offences

A FERMANAGH man has been found guilty of multiple historic sexual offences against a child which occurred in the Fermanagh area around 40 years ago.

Ronan Farrell, who has an address at Laurelgrove Dale, Belfast but is originally from Fermanagh, denied nine counts of indecently assaulting the male child over various dates between 1982 and 1984, but after a trial lasting just over a week the jury unanimously convicted on seven counts.

He was acquitted of a further two counts as the jury were unable to reach verdicts.

