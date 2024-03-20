Sister of Fivemiletown fraudster ‘holding’ funds

A YEAR after cancer-faking Fivemiletown fraudster Julie McBrien was given a “red-line” warning to repay funds owed to her victims or face an additional seven years in prison, the saga continues at Dungannon Crown Court.

It has also emerged the house contents identified as part of the compensation package have been sold by McBrien’s sister who is “holding” the funds,

In March 2023 McBrien, also known as Hogg, was granted an extension to repay some of the near £2 million she syphoned from her employers, which she used to establish and fund her overtly luxurious lifestyle.

It was made clear this was the “red-line” before the default prison sentence would be imposed.

It had already taken over a year from sentencing before a Proceeds of Crime Order was finally imposed and while McBrien of Screeby Road, FIvemiletown ran up the extortionate amount, her confiscated property fell significantly short of what she stripped from her victims.

Having manoeuvred herself into fully controlling the company finances she created false bank statements, forged a former employee’s signature, countersigned cheques to herself and generated fraudulent invoices.

In a disturbing twist, McBrien confided in a company director claiming to have cancer, securing time off to continue her opulent lifestyle without interference.

McBrien, pictured below, was jailed in November 2021 for five-and-a-half-years with Judge Brian Sherrard telling her: “You were given preferential treatment after claiming to have cancer. You authored that lie and benefited from it … You had no consideration for anyone affected by you. Your offending was borne out of avarice.”

A year after she was jailed the court ruled no further delay would be tolerated and while compensation sought was just shy of £1.9 million, the estimated recoverable assets were £673,000, which Judge Sherrard ordered to be paid by 23 February 2023, setting seven years imprisonment as the default period.

At the most recent sitting Judge Sherrard remarked, “The priority is for the court to ensure the maximum confiscation opportunities are met.”

It was in response to this Mr Reid, while noting the position of the house added, “It seems the contents have been sold, but where’s the money?

“Who is actually holding it because whatever has been raised should be sent to satisfy the order.”

The defence confirmed the cash is held by McBrien’s sister leading Judge Sherrard to order this is transferred within a week.

Adjourning the case until next month he stressed there must be significant developments, “To actively bring this matter to its logical conclusion.”

Following the hearing Damian Heron, Executive Chairman of Northern Mouldings Limited, her employers, repeated his previous concerns over the continuous delays in the case and while welcoming the direction for McBrien’s sister to transfer the funds from sold property, queried, “Why was this deemed the correct process in the first place?”