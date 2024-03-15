Maguiresbridge hall reopens to the public

AS part of this weekend’s St. Patrick’s day celebrations, St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Maguiresbridge will hold a night of entertainment to mark the official re-opening.

This year marks the halls 75 year anniversary, Built in 1949 by the local community it has been kept alive by many generations over the years.

Last year the hall was closed for full refurbishment, with improvements being made to the inside and outside of the hall.

Advertisement

St. Mary’s Parish Hall Committee invite families of the community to an evening’s entertainment on Saturday 16 March at 7pm until 9.30pm. Entertainment on the night includes, traditional Irish musicians, dancers, storytellers, poets and singers.

A raffle will be held with many great prizes donated by local businesses and members of the parish. The night is open for the entire community of Maguiresbridge and surrounding areas. Admission will be free to children and £5 per adult.

In the past, committees has kept a buzz of activities going in the hall with local plays, bazaars, dances, ceilis, guest teas, funeral teas, youth clubs, discos, bands, auctions, school plays, Christmas, Easter, Halloween, anniversary and birthday parties.

With this recent renovation, it’s time to make new memories and the committee hopes that the hall will again be the centre of the community for many more generations to come.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition