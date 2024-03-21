Last remaining bank in Lisnaskea closes

THIS month the last remaining bank in Lisnaskea closed it’s doors for the last time.

The bank was one of the ten Ulster Banks to close across the North this year.

The closure of the bank means that there will be no other place to bank in the second largest town in Fermanagh.

Deborah Erskine MLA announced online that there will be a temporary pop-up banking system in the town to help customers who are now without a local bank.

“The bank will be running a community pop-up which will be available for customers to use for up to 12 weeks from 15 March at the Lisnaskea Library.

“The Pop-up will be operational every Friday from 10 am to 2 pm where bank advisors will be on hand to provide face-to-face cashless support,” she said.

Damien McManus from The Credit Union in Lisnaskea expressed their feelings on the closure.

“From The Credit Union’s point of view, it was disappointing to see the last bank in the town close.As like any town, the more financial institutions you have, the more services you have in the town, it does bring business to the town, and Lisnaskea only a few years ago had three banks and now there is none,” he said.

Mr McManus gave comfort in that The Credit Union will be there for the community to provide financial services.

“On a positive that there is for the town is that we are the last financial institution in the town and we offer many services to the community in terms of deposits and savings, loans, we have insurance services and death benefits.

“As a Credit Union we are developing our services all the time so we will always and continue to offer over the counter services and people can continue to come in and physically deal with our staff,” he added.

