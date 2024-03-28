Donagh says sad farewell to Tony

THERE was a huge outpouring of grief yesterday (Wednesday) as popular local GAA stalwart Tony Cannon was laid to rest.

Hundreds turned out to show their respect for the ‘beloved’ St Patrick’s Donagh GFC groundsman at St Patrick’s Church in Donagh.

“Since last Saturday night there has been a great sense of grief and shock in the Donagh area, so many people have expressed their love and respect for Tony,” Fr Kevin Malcolmson said.

Advertisement

“The thing about it is, it’s just not because Tony is gone, the respect and fondness for him is genuine. It always existed.

“The sad reality is that Tony was such a humble and modest man, that he didn’t know, and he didn’t realise, just how well thought of he really was. It’s an intensely sad reality.”

Fr Malcolmson described Mr Cannon as a genuine man with “an innate sense of kindness and respect for other people”.

“Tony was extremely generous. Generous in giving help to anyone who needed it. You never had to ask him twice,” Fr Malcolmson explained.

“One organisation that benefited so, so much from his generosity of spirit was the St Pat’s club.

“Here he was treated with respect and care. Here he was valued.”

​​​​Mr Cannon is a cousin of Newtownbutler native and Ardoyne Passionist Priest, Fr Gary Donegan, who acted as co-celebrant of the Funeral Mass.

Advertisement

“Sadly my cousin Tony has died suddenly. Tony was a devoted Gael and St Patrick’s GFC was his devotion in life and that wonderful club adopted him as a beloved son,” Fr Donegan said on social media.

“He personified everything great about volunteering within your parish club.

“The outpouring of sentiments and grief shows how the little people in life can often leave the biggest legacy.”

Tributes flowed in the past week for the local GAA groundsman described as the ‘heart’ of the community following his passing last weekend.

St Patrick’s Donagh GFC said they were ‘devastated’ at the sudden death.

“St Patrick’s GFC Committee and members are devastated by the news of the sudden passing of our beloved clubman Tony Cannon,” the club said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his sisters Jackie and Loretta and extended family at this time. Tony was a dear friend to so many within the club and Donagh community as he did so much for us all.

“Tony took great pride in meticulously looking after the club grounds and there wasn’t a match where he wasn’t there lining out the field or cutting the grass on the banks beforehand.

“He will be dearly missed by us all. May Tony now rest in peace.”

St Patrick’s Facebook page was inundated with comments praising their popular groundsman.

One wrote: “What a man, the kind of person any GAA club would have been lucky to have.”

Another tribute read: “Rest in peace, Tony. St Pats and the Donagh community will be at a severe loss. Anything that was happening Tony was always there helping out. Was definitely one of the good ones. Will be missed greatly.”

Beloved son of the late Anthony and Kate (RIP), loving brother of Jackie Maguire (Peter) and Loretta Duffy (Seamy) and uncle to Orlaigh, Elli-Mae, Cassie, Dara and Ellen.