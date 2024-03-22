‘Countryfest’ is calling for Tumbling Paddies

SOME of Fermanagh’s top music acts are set to headline one of Ireland’s most popular Country music festival.

Huge crowds are expected to turn out to Monaghan over the May Bank Holiday Weekend for the hugely popular and well-attended ‘Countryfest’, which attracts fans from all over the country.

The event gets underway on Friday, May 3, with Dromore’s The Whistlin’ Donkeys headlining the ‘Countryfest’ lineup.

On the second day of the event, The Tumbling Paddies will take centre stage. On the same night, Country music star Nathan Carter is also scheduled to make an appearance at the Monaghan venue.

Percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, is looking forward to performing at one of Ireland’s biggest music festivals.

“We can’t wait. It’s going to be a great event,” said the Coa drummer.

“We’ve been lucky enough to play at ‘Countryfest’ before so we know what to expect. We’d be expecting a massive crowd and we can’t wait to perform.”

It’s been a busy time for The Tumbling Paddies who have been headlining a number of gigs Down Under, as part of their first major tour of Australia.

On St Patrick’s Day, Sunday, the Fermanagh-based band headlined a major gig at the St Patrick’s Festival in St Kilda in Melbourne.

Days before their tour of Australia, The Tumbling Paddies took another big step in their music career by releasing their new single ‘For You’, which has proved to be a big hit with their large fan base.

The Tumbling Paddies recently revealed that they’re going to be heading to Paris over the summer to perform during the much-anticipated Olympic Games.

“We are delighted that we will be celebrating all things Irish at this year’s Olympics in Paris,” confirmed the band.

“We will be performing live at the Team Ireland Supporters House at O’Sullivan’s by the Mill right next door to the Moulin Rouge. Can’t wait to see you there.”

