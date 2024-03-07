+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBelleek looks forward to St Patrick’s Day
Dean McLaughlin during last year’s parade.

Belleek looks forward to St Patrick’s Day

Posted: 12:05 pm March 7, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

ALL roads lead to the border town of Belleek this St Patrick’s day as the village has created a jammed pack agenda to celebrate the national saint.

The celebrations will begin on Thursday March 14 at 8pm where there will be a traditional music session in Mulleek Community Centre.

The Fiddlestone Pub is the place to be on the Friday night, with a quiz fundraiser with profits going to the Air Ambulance NI.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Belleek Pottery is having its Spring Warehouse Sale from 10am until 3pm.

Afterwards why not call into The Lemon Tree Coffee House for a cuppa or a bite to eat where CCE members will be playing a few tunes.

Belleek pottery has organised a leprechaun hunt in the town and Centra is running an art competition for all children to take part in.

On 17th March a parade will make their way through the town followed by live entertainment at the Gig Rig.

A small committee of volunteers supported by Belleek Development and Heritage Group, are hoping that all local community organisations, townlands, schools and businesses will come forward to showcase themselves to locals and visitors alike.

There are monetary prizes for the most creative float and for the funniest float with Belleek pottery sponsoring perpetual trophies, also a monetary prize for the best window display in the village.

If you would like to be involved in any way message the Belleek Village Facebook page or speak to Jenna Robinson on 07933368098.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Plans in place for St Patrick’s Day in Enniskillen Countdown on to St Patrick’s extravaganza UPDATE: Belleek road crash victim named

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:05 pm March 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA