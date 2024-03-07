Belleek looks forward to St Patrick’s Day

ALL roads lead to the border town of Belleek this St Patrick’s day as the village has created a jammed pack agenda to celebrate the national saint.

The celebrations will begin on Thursday March 14 at 8pm where there will be a traditional music session in Mulleek Community Centre.

The Fiddlestone Pub is the place to be on the Friday night, with a quiz fundraiser with profits going to the Air Ambulance NI.

On Saturday, Belleek Pottery is having its Spring Warehouse Sale from 10am until 3pm.

Afterwards why not call into The Lemon Tree Coffee House for a cuppa or a bite to eat where CCE members will be playing a few tunes.

Belleek pottery has organised a leprechaun hunt in the town and Centra is running an art competition for all children to take part in.

On 17th March a parade will make their way through the town followed by live entertainment at the Gig Rig.

A small committee of volunteers supported by Belleek Development and Heritage Group, are hoping that all local community organisations, townlands, schools and businesses will come forward to showcase themselves to locals and visitors alike.

There are monetary prizes for the most creative float and for the funniest float with Belleek pottery sponsoring perpetual trophies, also a monetary prize for the best window display in the village.

If you would like to be involved in any way message the Belleek Village Facebook page or speak to Jenna Robinson on 07933368098.

