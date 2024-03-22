A good ‘sign’ for Enniskillen businesses

THERE were fears local businesses could lose trade in Enniskillen town centre after many had their advertising signs removed, but a little goodwill can go a long way.

A common sight in the county town, many businesses use ‘A’ boards to advertise their services. However, last month staff from the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) removed some of the signs from the footpaths.

The Department told the Herald the signs had been taken away to keep the footpaths clear from obstructions.

One of the businesses to have their street sign taken away was Bigfoot Spuds restaurant. Its business would have been hampered by the removal of its advertising given its location at Nugent’s Entry, off the main thoroughfare between the Corner Bar and Danske Bank.

However, a generous gesture by the Corner Bar gave their neighbours a helping hand.

“Martina McGovern owns the building and she gave us the go-ahead to erect a sign on their wall for our business,” explained Gareth Prescott, who runs Bigfoot Spuds with his wife Alex.

“It was an amazing gesture. We went straight down to System Signs and had one made up. We put it up there in the middle of last week, just in time for the Paddy’s Day weekend.

“They’re great neighbours and we really want to thank them for their kindness.”

Noting the people of the town had been great supporters of the business, Mr Prescott said he had been fearful of the impact having no sign would have come the tourist season.

“When the tourists come in, and they’re only here for a week or even a few days and they don’t have time to get to know the area, they’re going to be relying on those signs to find us,” he explained.

“Now they will, thanks to the legends at the Corner Bar.”

