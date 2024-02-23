Mums at Work Network continues in Sinead’s memory

MUMS AT WORK...The Fermanagh Mums at Work Network are back in memory of Sinead Norton.

THE Mums at Work Network are back in Fermanagh on Thursday 22 February.

The Mums at Work network was founded in 2016 by Sinead Norton, a mum of seven who wanted a place for female business owners to go to get support and gain knowledge from like-minded women who were in the same boat.

Sinead lost her battle to cancer last year, but The Mums at Work Network is continuing in her memory.

Ciara Fitzpatrick, who is the ambassador in Fermanagh spoke about why Sinead started the network.

“Sinead ran her own wedding planning business, she found there was so many things in business that she did not know how to do.

“So she got lots of other mums in business in a room and asked what help and support they needed, and that’s how she started.”

The meetings are a way for the women to get together and speak about their businesses and the challenges they may be facing.

“For me personally, its about friendship, its knowing you have somebody in your corner you can turn to if you need help, it can be really lonely when you are a self employed person running your own business and you don’t know where to go.

“Some of my closest friends, I know I have through The Mums at Work Network and we don’t just help each other on a business level its personal as well.

