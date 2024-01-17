Warning for Fermanagh motorists ahead of strike action

Fermanagh motorists have been warned to drive carefully over the coming days, when the roads will be left ungritted due to strike action.

The PSNI has today issued advice for motorists and the public to anticipate disruption in both Enniskillen and Omagh tomorrow (Thursday) at lunchtime, where the striking public sector workers will be taking part in a march and demonstration.

“In Enniskillen, also between midday and 2pm, a parade will form up at Brook Park, known locally as Round 0, and proceed onto The Brook, Anne Street (Across west bridge), Darling Street, Church Street (against flow of traffic) to High Street, where it will stop at The Diamond for speeches,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“Officers will be on the ground at both locations to monitor and assist with the flow of traffic. To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible and motorists who will be in either area at the times stated are urged to drive with extra caution.”

Meanwhile, with more snow and ice forecast, the public is being urged to stay safe as the Roads Service begin a week of industrial action, meaning no local roads are expected to be gritted, and with health workers also striking on Thursday. Multiple Stormont departments have warned of “widespread disruption across the public sector and severe disruption anticipated to services.”

“The winter gritting service will be severely impacted and road users are being asked to think carefully about the need to travel. There will be no bus or train services,” a statement from the Executive Office warned.

“The Department of Health believes that the disruption to services will be on a scale not experienced from previous industrial action and has asked the public to take all sensible steps to reduce the chances of requiring health service treatment on the day.

“The Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady met with department permanent secretaries earlier today to discuss the impacts on public services by the strike action and the need to keep people safe. They are due to meet again on Thursday and will continue to keep the situation under review.”