March and rally to make impact

ON THE PICKET LINE...There's going to be a major strike across the North tomorrow (Thursday).

PLANS have been finalised for the major march and demonstration in Enniskillen tomorrow (Thursday) in support of the public sector workers’ strike for pay parity.

The strike action will be mainly made up of public sector workers in health, education, transport and other public services across the North, while token shows of solidarity are expected from trade union members in some of the major private employments in the county who are also feeling the effects of the rise in the cost of living and the underfunding of public services.

It has also been announced that staff in the South West College in Enniskillen will also join the march.

