+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMarch and rally to make impact
ON THE PICKET LINE...There's going to be a major strike across the North tomorrow (Thursday).

March and rally to make impact

Posted: 8:52 am January 17, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

PLANS have been finalised for the major march and demonstration in Enniskillen tomorrow (Thursday) in support of the public sector workers’ strike for pay parity.

The strike action will be mainly made up of public sector workers in health, education, transport and other public services across the North, while token shows of solidarity are expected from trade union members in some of the major private employments in the county who are also feeling the effects of the rise in the cost of living and the underfunding of public services.

It has also been announced that staff in the South West College in Enniskillen will also join the march.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Workers set to take to the streets Local council rejects free portrait of King Charles GALLERY: On the catwalk for Mount Lourdes Show

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:52 am January 17, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA