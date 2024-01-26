Over 5,000 people call for return of Fermanagh railways

The Into The West campaign group hopes to restore railway lines and stations to Fermanagh and Tyrone to link the two counties with the rest of the North and beyond into the Republic of Ireland.

OVER 5,000 people have now signed a petition calling for Fermanagh to be included in the All-Ireland rail plan.

There was immense disappointment when the county was not included in the long-awaited All-Island Strategic Rail Review, a draft of which was published in the summer.

The cross-border plan was intended to be a road map to bring the railways back to the northwest counties of Ireland, over the next 30 years. However, if it is implemented in its current form, it will make Fermanagh the only county on the island without a railway.

In response to the snub to Fermanagh, the Into the West (ITW) campaign group – which had been instrumental in pushing the governments on both sides of the border to create the all-island plan – set up both public meetings and an online petition.

ITW noted that when a consultation on the Rail Review in January 2022, the highest number of submissions came from Fermanagh and Omagh, with one-in-six submissions coming from the local area.

