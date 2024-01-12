+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineNorman is appointed new High Sheriff of Fermanagh
High Sheriff of Fermanagh Norman Coalter.

Norman is appointed new High Sheriff of Fermanagh

Posted: 3:41 pm January 12, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

NORMAN Coalter has been appointed the new High Sheriff of Fermanagh for 2024.
He will serve in this largely ceremonial role as His Majesty The King’s judicial representative in Fermanagh and takes over the position from Noelle McAlinden.
As part of his role, Norman will be invited to greet any member of the Royal Family or Head of State visiting the county, and to attend other functions by invitation.
The Enniskillen businessman was honoured to have received the accolade.
“I’m delighted. I didn’t expect it. It’s a privilege,” Mr Coalter said.
“When I look back at the people who have did it before like Breda McGrenaghan, Catherine Irwin, Pat O’Doherty and Noelle McAlinden, I’m following a distinguished line of people, who are well thought of.
“So, when you consider this, it was a great honour to be asked.
“I’m an Enniskillen man, born and bred, but my family are originally from Derrylin and I have relations still living there. I’m a proud Fermanagh man.”
The well-known owner of The Horseshoe & Saddlers on Belmore Street in the county town can’t wait to get started in the job, and his priority is to promote Fermanagh, and all it has to offer, as best he can.
“I want to be supportive and serve all sections of the community. Anybody can approach me if they need help with anything,” Mr Coalter said.
“One thing I will try and push is to promote Fermanagh as a great tourist destination. Any opportunity I get, I’ll be looking to show off the great assets we have here like the Marble Arch Caves and Castle Coole.
“We have a great tourism sector here and I’ll be doing my best to get this across to as many people as possible.”

Related posts:

Man arrested in connection with Enniskillen graffiti Nurse jailed for ill-treating elderly patients ‘We are fed up’ – People have their say

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:41 pm January 12, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA