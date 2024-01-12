Norman is appointed new High Sheriff of Fermanagh

NORMAN Coalter has been appointed the new High Sheriff of Fermanagh for 2024.

He will serve in this largely ceremonial role as His Majesty The King’s judicial representative in Fermanagh and takes over the position from Noelle McAlinden.

As part of his role, Norman will be invited to greet any member of the Royal Family or Head of State visiting the county, and to attend other functions by invitation.

The Enniskillen businessman was honoured to have received the accolade.

“I’m delighted. I didn’t expect it. It’s a privilege,” Mr Coalter said.

“When I look back at the people who have did it before like Breda McGrenaghan, Catherine Irwin, Pat O’Doherty and Noelle McAlinden, I’m following a distinguished line of people, who are well thought of.

“So, when you consider this, it was a great honour to be asked.

“I’m an Enniskillen man, born and bred, but my family are originally from Derrylin and I have relations still living there. I’m a proud Fermanagh man.”

The well-known owner of The Horseshoe & Saddlers on Belmore Street in the county town can’t wait to get started in the job, and his priority is to promote Fermanagh, and all it has to offer, as best he can.

“I want to be supportive and serve all sections of the community. Anybody can approach me if they need help with anything,” Mr Coalter said.

“One thing I will try and push is to promote Fermanagh as a great tourist destination. Any opportunity I get, I’ll be looking to show off the great assets we have here like the Marble Arch Caves and Castle Coole.

“We have a great tourism sector here and I’ll be doing my best to get this across to as many people as possible.”

