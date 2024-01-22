Man found with head injuries in Lisnaskea

A police investigation has been launched after a man was found with head injuries in Lisnaskea lat night.

The PSNI said its detectives are appealing for information after the man was discovered collapsed outside a property in the Killygullan Drive area of the town shortly after 9.15pm last night, Sunday January 21.

“The man had sustained injuries to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“Detectives are investigating to establish the cause of the injuries and anyone with any information or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2282 of 21/01/24.”