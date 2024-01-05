+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLocal council rejects free portrait of King Charles
KIDS... King Charles stopped to talk to pupils from Jones Memorial Primary School on his visit to Enniskillen earlier this year.

Local council rejects free portrait of King Charles

Posted: 12:42 pm January 5, 2024

MEMBERS of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have rejected an invitation from the Cabinet Office to receive a free portrait of King Charles.

A proposal to accept the portrait was put forth by DUP Omagh councillor, Errol Thomson, who argued that the monarchy transcends politics, and the invitation was not a political gesture.

UUP councillor Victor Warrington seconded the proposal, urging that rejecting the portrait would be “childish” and not reflect a “shared island” example to the public.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fr Gary Donegan has surgery for blindness Top award for Derrylin’s Encirc Workers set to take to the streets

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:42 pm January 5, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA