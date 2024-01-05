Local council rejects free portrait of King Charles

KIDS... King Charles stopped to talk to pupils from Jones Memorial Primary School on his visit to Enniskillen earlier this year.

MEMBERS of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have rejected an invitation from the Cabinet Office to receive a free portrait of King Charles.

A proposal to accept the portrait was put forth by DUP Omagh councillor, Errol Thomson, who argued that the monarchy transcends politics, and the invitation was not a political gesture.

UUP councillor Victor Warrington seconded the proposal, urging that rejecting the portrait would be “childish” and not reflect a “shared island” example to the public.

