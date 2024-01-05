Foul problem at Fermanagh cemeteries

WHILE they are supposed to be quiet havens of peace and tranquility, there is a stinky problem growing in our local cemeteries.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council recently had to issue a plea to those visiting their deceased loved ones to clean up after the furry friends they bring with them.

“We’ve been made aware of an increase in dog fouling in some of our cemeteries,” said a Council spokesman.

“Dog foul is a nuisance and is dangerous,” they continued, reminding the public of the Council’s anti-foul slogan. “We’d like to remind dog owners of their responsibility to #BagItBinIt in any public litter bin, or take it home for disposal, and #LeaveNoTrace.”

Earlier this year the Council announced a new crackdown on dog fouling, including the ‘Bag It Bin It’ campaign mentioned above. The initiative has also seen a new pathway stenciling programme across the local area.

The Council has the statutory power to fine those who allow their dogs to foul without picking up after them, including those who allow their dogs to stray on their own, with fines starting at £80.

The public is reminded dogs are not allowed on local play parks, playing fields, MUGAs, bowling greens and tennis courts at any time.

Dog owners should also be aware that while they can place their bagged dog waste in ordinary rubbish bins in public, designated dog bins, and into their own black/green bin at home, they cannot place the bags in their blue or brown bins, as it will contaminate them.

