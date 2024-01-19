Fermanagh school closes due to ‘adverse weather’

CLOSED... St Martin’s Primary School in Garrison has closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

AS a result of the adverse weather conditions and in the interest of the safety of staff and pupils, St Martin’s Primary School in Garrison has taken the ‘difficult decision’ to close today (Friday).

“(St Martin’s Primary) School will be closed today, Friday 19th January due to adverse weather,” said the school in a statement on Facebook.

“Following a risk assessment of the school grounds and in the interest of health and safety, we have made the difficult decision to close.”

Advertisement

At the time of going to press, it’s been revealed that 44 schools have been forced to close today across the North.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition