CLOSED... St Martin’s Primary School in Garrison has closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Fermanagh school closes due to ‘adverse weather’

Posted: 10:59 am January 19, 2024

AS a result of the adverse weather conditions and in the interest of the safety of staff and pupils, St Martin’s Primary School in Garrison has taken the ‘difficult decision’ to close today (Friday).

“(St Martin’s Primary) School will be closed today, Friday 19th January due to adverse weather,” said the school in a statement on Facebook.

“Following a risk assessment of the school grounds and in the interest of health and safety, we have made the difficult decision to close.”

At the time of going to press, it’s been revealed that 44 schools have been forced to close today across the North.

