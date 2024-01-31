Fermanagh Omagh Council set to strike new rate

IT’S that time of year again, with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council getting ready to agree its budget and set a new district rate for the year ahead.

Once again already-stretched local householders will be concerned of yet another hike in their bills this year, with the Council increasing the District Rate every year in recent memory – last year’s increase was over five percent.

The 2024-2025 budget will be the first to be set in the new Council term of 2023-2027, meaning it will be the first those newly elected last year will have had their say on the local budget.

“Over the past year the Council has delivered high quality services, supported communities and enabled investment across the district, through prudent financial management in an ongoing challenging economic environment,” said a Council spokesman, noting the budget will set the local rates for residents and businesses.

“Significant work has been undertaken over recent months to prepare a budget that funds key local services and a comprehensive capital programme to improve the whole district, strengthen local communities and enhance the wellbeing of residents.”

The budget meeting takes place at the Townhall in Enniskillen next Thursday night, February 8. For more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.