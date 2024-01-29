BREAKING: ‘Suspicious object’ found in Newtownbutler

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland are at the scene of a major security alert in Newtownbutler after a ‘suspicious object’ was discovered.

“Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Drumcru Road/Bun Road area of Newtownbutler following the discovery of a suspicious object.

“A number of cordons are in place on Drumcru Road, Bun Road and Crom Road, please avoid the area.”

Advertisement

No further information is available at this stage.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition