BREAKING: ‘Suspicious object’ found in Newtownbutler

Posted: 4:04 pm January 29, 2024

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland are at the scene of a major security alert in Newtownbutler after a ‘suspicious object’ was discovered.

“Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Drumcru Road/Bun Road area of Newtownbutler following the discovery of a suspicious object.

 “A number of cordons are in place on Drumcru Road, Bun Road and Crom Road, please avoid the area.”

No further information is available at this stage.

