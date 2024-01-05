UPDATE: Air Ambulance at scene of Derrylin crash

At least one person has been air-lifted to hospital following a serious crash outside Derrylin this afternoon.
Motorists are being advised that the Ballyconnell Road remains closed folowing the collision.
It is understood the crash involved two vehicles, including a lorry. Emergency services have attended the scene, including the Air Ambulance NI.
Police have said an update will follow in due course.
Posted: 2:54 pm January 5, 2024