+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineA holey show: potholes rise by 90 per cent in Fermanagh
BUMPY RIDE...Due to years of neglect, potholes in Donagh have resulted in dangerous and damaging road surfaces.

A holey show: potholes rise by 90 per cent in Fermanagh

Posted: 11:15 am January 31, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

POTHOLED roads in Fermanagh have surged by 90 per cent, new government data has revealed.

The data analysed by CompareNI.com shows there were 9,733 potholes recorded on roads in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area in 2023, an increase of 90 per cent from the previous year.

This was significantly higher than any other council area – in comparison, Mid and East Antrim saw the second biggest increase in potholes which was 34 per cent.

Advertisement

The government statistics show that of the 138,464 surface defects recorded on Northern Ireland roads in 2023, a staggering 110,023 were related to potholes. This means that potholes accounted for 79 per cent of all recorded surface defects on roads here in 2023.

According to the data, 78 per cent of all recorded potholes were repaired, however, over a third took 4-6 weeks to be fixed.

Potholes also caused a surge in vehicle breakdowns last year, with callouts at their highest level for five years.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Over 5,000 people call for return of Fermanagh railways Shock and sadness at sudden death of Kevin McGovern MS sufferer’s anger at Blue Badge bureaucracy

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:15 am January 31, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA