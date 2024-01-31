A holey show: potholes rise by 90 per cent in Fermanagh

BUMPY RIDE...Due to years of neglect, potholes in Donagh have resulted in dangerous and damaging road surfaces.

POTHOLED roads in Fermanagh have surged by 90 per cent, new government data has revealed.

The data analysed by CompareNI.com shows there were 9,733 potholes recorded on roads in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area in 2023, an increase of 90 per cent from the previous year.

This was significantly higher than any other council area – in comparison, Mid and East Antrim saw the second biggest increase in potholes which was 34 per cent.

The government statistics show that of the 138,464 surface defects recorded on Northern Ireland roads in 2023, a staggering 110,023 were related to potholes. This means that potholes accounted for 79 per cent of all recorded surface defects on roads here in 2023.

According to the data, 78 per cent of all recorded potholes were repaired, however, over a third took 4-6 weeks to be fixed.

Potholes also caused a surge in vehicle breakdowns last year, with callouts at their highest level for five years.

