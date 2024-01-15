Arctic blast hits Fermanagh

As snow hits Fermanagh for the first time this year, there are no signs of improvement as the week continues.

Met office shows the clouds coming in and the rain becoming snow tomorrow (Tuesday) before colder weather coming back strong later in the week.

“Tuesday morning will soon become cloudy with sleet or snow becoming widespread while turning to rain, this becoming patchy from late afternoon. Maximum temperature 4 °C.” said the Met Office.

They later went onto state, “Very cold with the chance of a few snow showers in the north Wednesday, Thursday, windy at times. Becoming dry and less cold Friday with rain preceded by snow later.”

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has predicted some winter sun during the week with a small climb in the temperature with Highs of 2 to 6 degrees.

“Some further out breaks of rain, sleet or snow in Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster, turning mostly to rain. Brighter further south with some sunshine,” they said, before giving a warning that the harsh weather will cause “hazardous travelling conditions”.