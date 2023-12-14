UPDATE: One fatality following Lisbellaw road crash

A 20-year-old woman has died following a serious accident which occurred on the Belfast Road in Lisbellaw at 5.50pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Following the accident, the A4 Belfast Road was currently closed in both directions, with diversions in place through Lisbellaw village. On Thursday morning, the road has now reopened to traffic.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information on the accident to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 1600 13/12/23.

