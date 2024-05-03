Enniskillen car owned by late Queen Elizabeth sold

A CAR owned and driven by the late Queen Elizabeth II was housed in Enniskillen before its sale at auction this week.

The car, a 2001 Daimler Majestic 4.0 V8, was sold on Monday evening for £103,522 including buyer’s premium through Bonhams auctions.

The car, which is currently housed in Enniskillen, is filled with special royal touches, including a tray built between the two front seats to hold “one’s handbag”, with “James Bond-style switches” as per the late Queen’s specification.

“[The seller] John [Gonsalves] let us know about the car some time ago, and we have been after it ever since,” David Hayhow, consignment specialist at Bonhams, told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We chased him and called him, to let him know we were very keen to sell it. It’s a lovely thing – it’s so well looked after.”

The car was supplied for the use of Queen Elizabeth II between 2001-2006 and was also driven by the late Prince Philip.

According to Bonhams, the car was “tailored” to the late monarch and in addition to the “handbag tray” also has several other unique accoutrements, such as the security and convoy lights.

Despite still being in mint condition, Mr Hayhow said it was the royal link that was the main driver in the car’s interest.

During the bidding process, the car fetched 118 bids.

