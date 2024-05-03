Council hands out most parking tickets in North

NEW data has revealed that the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) area has dished out the most parking tickets in the past year.

Figures analysed by CompareNI.com shows the council areas that received the most and least parking tickets in Northern Ireland.

The data showed that, out of the ten council areas reviewed, Fermanagh and Omagh was the most fined area for parking tickets, with 6,695 issued in the most recent 12-month period with a total cost of over £301,275.

The estimated total figure is between £301,275-£903,825, ranging from the minimum to the maximum fine enforced, depending on when the driver pays the fine and not including tickets that were successfully appealed.

CompareNI.com gathered the data via a Freedom of Information Request in January 2024.

A statement from the FODC said more details on the survey were required before they could respond to the new figures.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council manages the operation of 13 pay-and-display off-street car parks across the district, while the Department for Infrastructure is the responsible body for on-street car parking,” the FODC spokesperson said.

“The data presented provides no indication on the date range covered and whether it relates to off-street and, or, on-street parking. As such, the Council is unable to provide any further comment in the absence of such information.”

Derry City and Strabane had the second highest number of parking tickets issued with 6,478 tickets issued, with a total cost of £153,229.

Last week local drivers also complained on social media about the new RingGo parking app in Enniskillen.

“Beware of that RingGo parking nonsense in town. They charge you a full day’s worth, saying they will refund the difference in 7 days,” one person posted on Facebook.

“Just now I checked my online banking and noticed they have taken a charge out of £1.47 (I was there less than an hour) and see there is another payment pending of nearly £4. Too late to ring the bank now but that is ridiculous.”

Others complained of a “convenience fee” of 10p being added each time they used the RingGo app, even with all mobile notifications disabled.

