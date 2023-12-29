Bonnie born at SWAH on Boxing Day

HAPPY FAMILY... Proud parents Gordon and Yasmin are pictured with their brand new Boxing Day baby, Bonnie, who weighed 7lbs 6oz when she was born at 6am at the SWAH.

THE parents of a local Boxing Day baby have said they are ‘just so happy’ to have brought their little girl into the world at the most wonderful time of year.

For the majority of us, the festive season is a period more magical than most.

However, when one young couple living in Kilskeery look back at in years to come, Christmas 2023 will stand out like no other.

This year, Yasmin Hewitt, originally from Dromore, and her partner Joshua Gordon, who hails from Enniskillen, spent Christmas Day in South West Acute Hospital.

