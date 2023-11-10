Tyrone club success for Fermanagh managers

FINTONA Pearses, managed by Derrygonnelly’s Martin Greene, are now preparing for a crunch clash against Monaghan’s Blackhill in the Ulster Junior Club Championship Semi-Final in two weeks’ time.
It’s been a successful season for Derrygonnelly duo Greene and Kevin Cassidy in their first year in charge, after they guided the Pearses to the Tyrone Junior Championship title a few weeks ago.
