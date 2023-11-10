+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Tyrone club success for Fermanagh managers
ON A ROLL…Martin Greene’s Fintona Pearses are through to the Ulster Junior Club Championship Semi-Final.

Tyrone club success for Fermanagh managers

Posted: 9:30 am November 10, 2023

FINTONA Pearses, managed by Derrygonnelly’s Martin Greene, are now preparing for a crunch clash against Monaghan’s Blackhill in the Ulster Junior Club Championship Semi-Final in two weeks’ time.

It’s been a successful season for Derrygonnelly duo Greene and Kevin Cassidy in their first year in charge, after they guided the Pearses to the Tyrone Junior Championship title a few weeks ago.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

