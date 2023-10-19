+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Suspended sentence for cannabis plant possession

Suspended sentence for cannabis plant possession

Posted: 1:00 pm October 19, 2023

AN IRVINESTOWN woman has avoided prison for possessing a significant quantity of cannabis at her home.

Linda Walmsley, 38, of Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court for sentencing on a charge of possessing a class B controlled drug.

Back in August, Walmsley – along with her husband Desmond – had appeared on the above charge as well as another of cultivating a class B drug (cannabis).

Desmond Walmsley had both charges dropped and while Linda Walmsley had the cultivation charge dropped, the one on possession stood.

The Court heard that on July 7, police had found a homemade greenhouse at the property where Linda Walmsley resided where a significant amount of cannabis plants were found.

Mrs Walmsley had originally denied they were hers but later admitted it and made a plea of guilty.

The defending solicitor told the Court that while his client did have a criminal record of four offences, “none of them were drug-related”. He added that she was “not a drug user” but had issues with both alcohol and her mental health.

District Judge Alana McSorley handed a two month sentence to Linda Walmsley to be suspended for one year.

A destruction order for the cannabis plants was also granted.

