Singing star Nathan Carter fined for speeding
Country and Western star, Nathan Carter, pleaded guilty to speeding.

Singing star Nathan Carter fined for speeding

Posted: 5:54 pm October 9, 2023

COUNTRY & WESTERN singing star, Nathan Carter has been fined £250 and given penalty points for speeding.

Carter, 33, of Cloonatrig Road, Bellenaleck, did not appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court but issued a plea of guilty via his solicitor to driving with excess speed.

The Court heard the a police mobile patrol in Bellanaleck spotted a grey Peugeot car travelling at great speed on Derrylin Road towards Enniskillen.

Police drove after the vehicle and recorded it being driven at a speed of 90mph in a 60mph zone. 

Officers stopped the vehicle and Carter co-operated fully. 

The defence solicitor told the Court that his client has a completely clear record and on the day,  “his speed crept up inadvertently”. They added: “Thankfully no-one was inconvenienced and there was no accident or incident. He immediately accepted his guilt to police without a hint of excuse.”

District Judge Alana McSorley said: “The court is concerned by the high speed, however, in light of how the defendant has met this offence I will keep this to penalty points.”

Along with the fine, the Judge imposed six penalty points on Carter’s driving licence.

Police make witness appeal after Lough Shore Road crash Return of street parking restrictions in Enniskillen No risk assessment on SWAH surgery withdrawal

