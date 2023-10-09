Singing star Nathan Carter fined for speeding

COUNTRY & WESTERN singing star, Nathan Carter has been fined £250 and given penalty points for speeding.

Carter, 33, of Cloonatrig Road, Bellenaleck, did not appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court but issued a plea of guilty via his solicitor to driving with excess speed.

The Court heard the a police mobile patrol in Bellanaleck spotted a grey Peugeot car travelling at great speed on Derrylin Road towards Enniskillen.

Police drove after the vehicle and recorded it being driven at a speed of 90mph in a 60mph zone.

Officers stopped the vehicle and Carter co-operated fully.

The defence solicitor told the Court that his client has a completely clear record and on the day, “his speed crept up inadvertently”. They added: “Thankfully no-one was inconvenienced and there was no accident or incident. He immediately accepted his guilt to police without a hint of excuse.”

District Judge Alana McSorley said: “The court is concerned by the high speed, however, in light of how the defendant has met this offence I will keep this to penalty points.”

Along with the fine, the Judge imposed six penalty points on Carter’s driving licence.