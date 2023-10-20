Irvinestown’s Cyril a caring friend and neighbour

THE sad news that Cyril Hunter formerly from Tullywooly, Irvinestown had passed away recently, was received with immense sadness across north Fermanagh, west Tyrone and further afield.

Cyril was known far and wide as a larger than life unique character who was full of charm, wit and with an unselfish desire to help and encourage everyone. He was highly respected in the community as a farmer, agriculture contractor, businessman and owner of the popular Woodhill Hunting Lodge, and always ensuring the Woodhill had an enviable reputation for quality food, hospitality and lively entertainment.

He was the supplier and fixer of mobile phones long before local traders and the multinationals saturated the market. Cyril and his hedge-cutting machinery were also regularly to be seen around the countryside. As a “people person” Cyril was always happy when all sections of the community came together and this was reflected by the packed congregation at his funeral service last Wednesday.

Friends and acquaintances alike lined the route which took Cyril to his final resting place. After leaving his late home last Wednesday at 1.30pm, the cortege turned left leaving the house, and turning out onto the Irvinestown Road, before taking a right turn on the Manoo Road and an immediate left onto the Kesh road into Irvinestown.

At Lowtherstown Court the cortege branched off bringing Cyril for one final journey to the farm house.

The cortege, which also included in it his famous red tractor, made its way back into Irvinestown passing the Fire Station and Irvinestown Main Street where mourners stood and paid their respects.

The Service in Derryvullan North Parish Church was attended by many, including his loyal pet dog, Daisy.

Deepest sympathy of all the community is extended to his widow Eva and the family circle.

Cyril will above all else be greatly missed as a genuine and caring friend, and goodhearted neighbour.

