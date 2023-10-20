+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Teemore captain Damien Lee.

Experienced Lee bids for third championship medal

Posted: 9:00 am October 20, 2023

He made his championship debut back in 2002 for Teemore and this weekend captain Damien Lee will aim to bring back the first piece of championship silverware to the club in 11 years.

Lee was on the team that beat Irvinestown in the Intermediate Final that day, managed by Armagh All Ireland winner Paddy McKeever.

They went on to win the Division Two title the following year in 2013, but since then it has been a barren spell for a club accustomed to championship success.

41-year-old Lee will line out alongside his 19-year-old son, Aaron, for the Shamrocks, on Saturday evening , and attacking wing half-back Lee says ‘we’ll certainly be hungry for it’.

“It is too long. People will say it’s too long for a club like Teemore but it’s probably too long for any club to have no success, or that’s what you’d be thinking.”

 

