World champion Fermanagh angler enjoys Spanish success

WORLD CHAMP… James O’Doherty celebrates winning the Feeder Fishing World Championship for Nations with his parents Pat and Eilish in Spain.

ENNISKILLEN angler James O’Doherty was part of the Ireland team who won the Feeder Fishing World Championship for Nations in historic scenes in Spain.

Son of well-known Enniskillen couple, Pat and Eilish O’Doherty, was part of the five-man strong Ireland team who beat off stiff competition to claim the top prize following the event in Merida.

It was an historic feat for the Ireland team, which went a step further than the silver medal they picked up at the Feeder Fishing World Championship for Nations event 10 years ago, in 2014.

Sligo Road-based business, Fishing Tackle and Bait congratulated the Enniskillen angler and his teammates on their success in Spain.

“After day two at the World Feeder Championships, Team Ireland have been crowned World Feeder Champions,” posted Fishing Tackle and Bait.

“A massive achievement from a well experienced Ireland team. Well done from all here at Fishing Tackle and Bait.”

In July, the former St Michael’s College student was the recipient of the highly sought after and prestigious Mary Peters Trust fundraising award.

The local fisherman was one of 85 athletes from the North, chosen from 24 sports, selected for the award from the Mary Peters Trust.

Hosted by UTV sports correspondent Ruth Gorman, the recipients were honoured at a special Athletes’ Academy event at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast.

