Colony of 80 stray cats pitch up at Lisnaskea

A COLONY of 80 feral cats has taken root on the outskirts of Lisnaskea.
Residents from the Beechwood Estate near Nutfield Road have contacted animal charity, Lost Paws NI, after sightings of a mass group of cats being seen near their houses with other felines making themselves heard loud and clear.
Lost Paws NI, which has recently been setting traps near and around Derrylin for a handful of strays to rescue and rehabilitate back to domestic life, have been shocked to see so many cats in such a small area.
