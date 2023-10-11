+44 (0)28 6632 2066
TAKING ROOT...Some of the 80-strong feral cat colony roaming the streets of Lisnaskea. Lost Pets NI are currently trying to rescue all the cats to get them to places of safety and to provide medical treatment as well.

Colony of 80 stray cats pitch up at Lisnaskea

Posted: 4:00 pm October 11, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
A COLONY of 80 feral cats has taken root on the outskirts of Lisnaskea.

Residents from the Beechwood Estate near Nutfield Road have contacted animal charity, Lost Paws NI, after sightings of a mass group of cats being seen near their houses with other felines making themselves heard loud and clear.

Lost Paws NI, which has recently been setting traps near and around Derrylin for a handful of strays to rescue and rehabilitate back to domestic life, have been shocked to see so many cats in such a small area.

