Cocaine use rife in local rural areas
DANGER... Cocaine use has become “normalised” in Fermanagh says drugs and alcohol support manager, Aidan Ormsby of ARC.

Cocaine use rife in local rural areas

Posted: 9:15 am October 20, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

THE USE of hard drugs, particularly cocaine, is rife in rural Fermanagh.

That’s the shocking message from a local health worker, who said the ‘use of hard drugs has been prevalent’ in even some of Fermanagh’s isolated areas.

“The use of hard drugs such as cocaine has been prevalent for a while in even the most rural areas of Fermanagh,” Micheál Mowen, who is the general manager of the Oak Healthy Living Centre in Lisnaskea, said.

