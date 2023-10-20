Cocaine use rife in local rural areas

DANGER... Cocaine use has become “normalised” in Fermanagh says drugs and alcohol support manager, Aidan Ormsby of ARC.

THE USE of hard drugs, particularly cocaine, is rife in rural Fermanagh.

That’s the shocking message from a local health worker, who said the ‘use of hard drugs has been prevalent’ in even some of Fermanagh’s isolated areas.

“The use of hard drugs such as cocaine has been prevalent for a while in even the most rural areas of Fermanagh,” Micheál Mowen, who is the general manager of the Oak Healthy Living Centre in Lisnaskea, said.

