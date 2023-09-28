Over 200 people expected at Rotary Ireland event

LOCAL members of Rotary Ireland are looking forward to welcoming over 200 delegates from all over the island to its annual conference which will take place at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Create Hope in the World’ and the Rotary Club of Enniskillen which will be hosting the conference is promising a fun-filled and educational weekend to all attendees.

It will feature a range of speakers involved in supporting communities in need, caring for the environment, promoting awareness of the importance of mental health, and safeguarding the organisation’s heritage and culture.

