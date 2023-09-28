+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Over 200 people expected at Rotary Ireland event

Posted: 4:01 pm September 28, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

LOCAL members of Rotary Ireland are looking forward to welcoming over 200 delegates from all over the island to its annual conference which will take place at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Create Hope in the World’ and the Rotary Club of Enniskillen which will be hosting the conference is promising a fun-filled and educational weekend to all attendees.

It will feature a range of speakers involved in supporting communities in need, caring for the environment, promoting awareness of the importance of mental health, and safeguarding the organisation’s heritage and culture.

SWAH bereavement suite project scoops top award Return of street parking restrictions in Enniskillen Answers demanded if local schools have dodgy concrete

Bid to give young people’s mental health a boost

ENNISKILLEN Rotary Club needs your help to raise money for Action Mental Health’s new service dedicated to the wellbeing...

