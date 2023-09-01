+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Local drug seizures up, but arrests are down
A car seized by police in Enniskillen last week in connection with an ongoing drugs investigation.

Local drug seizures up, but arrests are down

Posted: 4:00 pm September 1, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE has been a rise in the amount of drugs seized in Fermanagh in the past year, however the number of people arrested in connection with drugs offences has fallen in the local area.

Last week police in Enniskillen seized a car in relation to an ongoing drugs supply investigation, as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Dealbreaker’ which has seen local police working with Border Force and other agencies to tackle drug related activity.

The latest figures from the PSNI have shown that in the period of from June 2022 to June 2023, there were 387 ‘drug seizure incidents’ in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, up 42 from the same period the previous year.

Posted: 4:00 pm September 1, 2023
