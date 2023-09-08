Death of Valerie recalls ‘Derrylin Starlight’ memories

THE much regretted passing of well known Derrylin traditional vocalist, Valerie McManus, has recalled whimsical memories of a long gone 1950’s era, when the Derrylin Starlight Dance Band was in its prime.

For Valerie, who joined the band as a young teenager in 1952, after being asked by its leader, John McManus, who was to become her husband of almost 60 years, was one of its last surviving members.

With all the busyness of family and farm life, herself and John still had the energy to travel the roads of Fermanagh,and neighbouring counties, Fr. Gerard Alwill revealing;

Advertisement

“That was never a chore for them, they thoroughly enjoyed the singing, the dancing, the music, it was as though music ran in their blood.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0