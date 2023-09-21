+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Brother's death by Belcoo bomb has been a life sentence
Peadar Duffy pictured at the place where his brother PJ Duffy died.

Brother’s death by Belcoo bomb has been a life sentence

Posted: 12:50 pm September 21, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
THERE has been much talk of ‘legacy’ in recent times, in reference to the British government’s highly controversial amnesty bill. However, for those bereaved by the Troubles, this ‘legacy’ is their lives.

Belcoo man Peadar Duffy knows that legacy all too well. When he was 15 years old, he was there when his then 19-year-old brother PJ was blown up when he drove over a landmine in his tractor.

Speaking to the Herald, Peadar said September 5th, 1973 had started off as a completely normal day. He, PJ, older brother Jim, and their father Paddy had set out to pick up some hay.

“The three of us and my father went around to gather rucks of hay with the square baler,” he said. “My mother was back at the house making dinner at around 1pm.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

