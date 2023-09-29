Balfour scores four tries as Skins ease to victory

Playing into a strong headwind, Skins opened the scoring when a CIYMS clearance kick was fielded by Eddie Keys on halfway.

Keys evaded the chasers and put Sam Balfour away for the Letterbreen man to run in for the first of his four tries.

Following the restart Skins stole a CI lineout, and kept the ball in hand to run half the length of the field, before Andy Dane broke the line, only for the last pass to be slightly forward. From the ensuing scrum, CI used the wind well, kicking deep into Skins’ territory and then having a sustained period near the Enniskillen line.

Stout defence followed, forcing several turnovers but eventually, the visitors crossed the line and took the lead with a successful conversion.

Skins soon regained the initiative though. From a lineout on the CI 22, a quick ball and a line break by Angus Keys in midfield, led to a number of phases before Oisin Timoney crashed over. The wind again prevented the conversion, but Skins had regained the lead at 10-7.

Play was soon back near the CI line and from a scrum midfield, the ball was transferred to Sam Balfour, who jinked his way through a number of defenders for a fine solo try. Keys added the points for the conversion.

