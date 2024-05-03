Masterson qualifies for Miss NI

ANOTHER local girl has qualified for the Miss Northern Ireland finals.

Annie Masterson from Enniskillen recently was crowned Miss Canavans 2024 at a heat for Miss NI in Canavans Bar, Garvaghy.

The speech and language therapist wants to use the competition to raise awareness for her clients.

“The clients I work with have learning disabilities and I would really like to be an advocate for them and to open up people’s eyes to how our society is and how it is for someone with a learning disability. I want to shed a bit of light into how to be more inclusive to those people in our society,” she said.

The 24-year-old is also a volunteer for The Friends of Cancer Centre and is doing an absail next month to raise funds for the charity.

“I am doing an absail next month for the charity, 190ft down Belfast City Hospital’s famous yellow tower block,” she explained. “I also own a brow and lash business so I did an all day browathon and all the funds are going towards the absail on the 11 May.

“I want to raise awareness for the charity and shed a bit of light on the work that they do. Friends of Cancer Centre is a local charity and it supports everyone in a local way and I think that’s why it is such a valuable charity to be discussed,” Annie continued.

She has always followed the Miss NI pageant and realised that 2024 is the year for her to give it a go.

“I thought this year that I could do it and with all the things I am involved in, between the fundraiser and the speech and language therapy. I feel that I have got key things that I really want to talk about and raise awareness of as well,” she said.

“I’m also looking forward to being able to help out. I know their is a lot of work with the children’s hospice that Miss Northern Ireland works with and all the amazing sponsors and businesses that there is in Northern Ireland as well.

“I want to learn more about our culture but also take opportunities to meet others girls and everything else that comes with it.”

