Apprenticeships could ease stress on local students

Apprenticeships could ease stress on local students

Posted: 2:00 pm September 1, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FOLLOWING on from last Thursday’s A-Level results day, many students across the county are now left with the unenviable task of deciding where their future lies and what courses they’ll study at university.

One of Enniskillen’s leading accountancy firms is urging school leavers to consider following an apprenticeship route which could help ease the ‘difficult and stressful time’.

“We understand that this period of examination results and critical decisions for many of your students can be a difficult and stressful time,” said Ruairi Dundas from Dundas Gallagher Chartered Accountants.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

