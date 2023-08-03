Prison for Enniskillen man who grew cannabis at home

AN ENNISKILLEN man who “doesn’t understand why cannabis is not legal in this country” has been jailed for growing the plant in his home.

Krystian Gryga (42) of Derrin Park appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday for sentencing on cultivating cannabis and possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply.

Police had called to Gryga’s address on March 13th this year. Another man answered the door, and while the officers waited on the defendant, they noticed the smell of cannabis coming from the house.

The officers asked to look around the property, and found one cannabis plant in the bathroom. They then returned with a search warrant and found five more plants, along with lighting and other equipment in a wardrobe in a bedroom. The also found items associated with the sale of cannabis.

The court was told some of these plants were small “seedlings” worth between £5-£20.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said Gryga’s pre-sentence report made for “grim reading,” and noted this was the second time the defendant had been before the court on similar charges.

Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy said Gryga, who was accompanied in court by an interpreter, had been “confused” by the pre-sentence report, and said some things may have been “lost in translation.”

Mr Roddy added Gryga had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and had made full admissions at the scene. He added the police “may have had some difficulty” with the case if Gryga had not done so, as there were other people also living at the property.

Judge Kennedy pointed out Gryga had said he was going to move to another country as cannabis was not legal here. He also said that, given he had been in court before on similar charges and had been given suspended sentences, the defendant was “going to do it again.”

Noting how in his pre-sentence report Gryga had stated he didn’t understand why cannabis was not legal in this country, Judge Kennedy said Probation Services had deemed the defendant as being of high risk of reoffending.

Gryga was sentenced to a total of five months in custody for the fresh charges. Judge Kennedy also activated his previous suspended sentences of four months, bringing his total sentence to nine months in prison.

