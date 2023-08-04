Plans to re-unite St Fanchea’s class of ’71 to ’76

Dympna Clarke (nee Kelly) on the left with her old school friend Frances Haughey (nee O'Doherty). The pair met up last year having last seen each other when they left St Fanchea's College nearly 50 years ago. Dympna is currently trying to organise a St Fanchea's school re-union for former pupils who were there between 1971 to 1976.

AN ENNISKILLEN woman is trying to get hold of her old St Fanchea’s College classmates for a school re-union.

Dympna Clarke, whose surname was Kelly when at St Fanchea’s, is hoping to get those who attended between 1971 to 1976 back together again.

Being reunited last year with an old school friend who she had not seen since leaving the College sparked the idea to see if a bigger re-union could be organised and a few ex-pupils have declared an interest.

“We could have waited another three years for the 50th anniversary of our year leaving but there’s been so many people that have either taken ill or passed away and we just think now is the time to do it,” said Dympna.

“I’ve been speaking face to face with a few of the ladies and they said they would be interested.

“I recently hooked up with my best friend at school. We hadn’t seen each other since we were 17 and we got back together this time last year.

“She lives in Belfast and we’ve been meeting up every other month. We had met up and it has been so good and I was wondering if there were other ladies out there (who were in our year) would like to do the same.

“I do realise that a school re-union isn’t for everybody – people either want to come or they don’t. But we’re just putting it out there to see what reaction to it that we might get.

“My friend Frances Haughey – although she was O’Doherty then – and I met up through her nephew. He is our local butcher and I met him and his wife in town one day. I know his wife quite well but had never met him at all. He was with her and I just said ‘why don’t I give you my number to give to your aunt as I would love to meet up with her again’.

“He did and a few weeks later we met again in the Killyhevlin and we had such a great time. It was if we were never apart but yet we still had much to talk about – and still do.

“So we felt that there might be others who were at school with us who might feel the same and would like to catch up by way of a school re-union.

“if we could do it, I think it would be a lovely thing to do.”

If you attended St Fanchea’s College between 1971 to 1976 and are interested in the school re-union, email Dympna Clarke at: dymps77@gmail.com or phone: 07749411433.