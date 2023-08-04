Mining company begins the full exploration of Fermanagh

TESTS by a diamond mining company may not have found any precious stones in the county, but the results have indicated Fermanagh is potentially sitting on one of the largest nickel, copper and platinum group metals deposits in the world.

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC last week announced it had begun a full exploration programme in the county after its sampling – which had initially been searching for diamonds – indicated the presence of nickel-copper-platinum mineralisation.

The company has said the Fermanagh results have been similar to those that had been found at the Noril’sk Nickel-Copper-Platinum deposit in Russia, which is now home to one of the largest nickel mines in the world.

Karelian has been carrying out exploration in the county for several years now after previously being granted a licence to prospect in the Coonian and Brookeborough area.

In October last year it was granted another two licences, adding to the one it had already held, and expanding its area of exploration out into the wider Tempo area too.

Back in April this year it reported “exciting” results from its initial tests.

While it has not reported finding any diamonds locally, Karelian has said the tests have strongly indicated the presence of nickel, copper and platinum group metals. These metals, which are often mined together, are particularly valuable in the modern age.

In its latest announcement, the Dublin-based company explained several different methods of testing were used to determine the potential presence of the metals.

It has now sent samples to Candadian company Overburden Drilling Management Ltd (ODM) for analysis.

Prof Richard Conroy, chairman of Karelian Diamond Resources, welcomed the exploration programme in Fermanagh.

“I am very pleased that the Company’s exploration programme for Nickel-Copper-Platinum group minerals over the three licences which we now hold in Northern Ireland is underway,” he said.

